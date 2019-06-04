Special party leaders meeting to be convened today

-

A special meeting of the party leaders, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, is scheduled to commence at 4.00 p.m. this evening (04).

The meeting, which is set to be held at the parliamentary premises, will focus on the upcoming activities of the parliament.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians of the Opposition, led by Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa, will meet at 11.00 a.m. this morning, said MP Dinesh Gunawardena.

The parliamentarian hinted that the Opposition Leader would make a special statement during today’s parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, the United National Party has decided to request the Speaker to immediately set a date to take up the JVP’s no-confidence motion against the government.

UNP MP Harshana Rajakaruna stated taking up the no-confidence motion against Rishad Bathiudeen is unnecessary as of now.

However, MP Wimal Weerawansa emphasized he would call on the Speaker not to remove the no-confidence motion against Rishad Bathiudeen from the parliamentary agenda.

The parliamentarian stated this joining Derana 360° political programme last night (03).