SriLankan Airlines to wet lease an A330-300 to PIA

The SriLankan Airlines has decided to wet-lease one of its aircrafts with Oman Air with effect from this month (June).

Accordingly, an A330-300 (4R-ALM) aircraft has left to Muscat, Oman, yesterday.

Previously, in 2016, Srilankan Airlines wet leased three A-330 airbuses to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for the premier service of PIA. The PIA paid over $19 million to Sri Lankan authorities in for this aircraft during the span of six months. Stats revealed every flying-hour of Airbus-330 cost PIA over 8,000 dollars.

However, while then SriLankan Airlines CEO Captain Suren Ratwatte said the deal was the ‘most profitable one the airline had made in recent history’, Bernd Hildenbrand, the interim CEO of PIA, who signed the contract between the two countries investigated over alleged kickbacks, embezzlement, and mismanagement in the lease of aircraft.