Rathana Thero still undergoing treatment at ICU

It is reported that Parliamentarian Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero is still undergoing medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Teaching Hospital in Kandy.

The Director of the hospital Dr. R.M. Saman Rathnayake stated Rathana Thero is currently in a dehydrated condition as he had not consumed any food or water during his four-day protest fast.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast near Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on Friday (May 31st) demanding the removal of Rishad Bathiudeen from his ministerial post and Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah from their governorships.

However, the protest fast came to an end as the Western and Eastern province governors tendered their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (03).

Governor of Central Province Maithri Gunaratne arrived at the location and personally informed Rathana Thero that the governor had submitted their resignations.

Rathana Thero was subsequently admitted to the Teaching Hospital in Kandy.

Meanwhile, all Muslim Ministers – Cabinet, Non-Cabinet, State & Deputy – have decided to resign from their portfolios in the government.

Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) Minister Rauff Hakeem announced this at a press conference yesterday (03).

However, it was reported that the resigning Ministers will continue to serve as government parliamentarians and they would sit in the parliament as backbenchers.