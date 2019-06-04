Amith Weerasinghe granted bail

-

Leader of “Mahason Balakaya” Amith Weerasinghe, who was in remand custody, has been granted by the Colombo Additional Magistrate, said Ada Derana correspondent.

On May 14th, he was arrested at Teldeniya in Kandy for allegedly espousing racial and religious hatred among communities in the country through social media.

Weerasinghe, who was arrested by the Colombo South Anti-Vice Division, was produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate and subsequently ordered to be remand.

Police, during a previous hearing, informed the court that the suspect had expressed opinions and views on social media that hinder religious and racial coexistence in the country.