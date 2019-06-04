Will request Speaker to keep NCM against Rishad in parliament agenda - Wimal

June 4, 2019   12:20 pm

Parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa says that he would call on Speaker Karu Jayasuriya not to remove the no-confidence motion against Rishad Bathiudeen from the parliament’s agenda.

He made this comment during the TV Derana 360° political programme last night (03).

If the no-confidence motion against Rishad Bathiudeen was removed from the parliament’s agenda and if he is reappointed as a minister, a new no-confidence motion will be presented against him, MP Weerawansa stressed.

Every Muslim minister tendering their resignations is an attempt to imply that the accusations laid against Rishad Bathiudeen are directed at the entire Muslim community, giving a misleading message to them, the parliamentarian commented further.

