Resignation of Muslim ministers an unfortunate incident - Eran
June 4, 2019 12:30 pm
State Minister Eran Wickramaratne says that the resignation of all Muslim ministers in the government is a very unfortunate incident.
“When people belonging to one ethnicity resign, it shows that there is a certain division. There should never be a division based on ethnicity and religion in this country. This is a very unfortunate incident,” he said.
The State Minister of Finance made these comments speaking to reporters at the BIA on returning to the country following a foreign tour.
He said that if a person has committed a wrongdoing it should be looked into and actions should be taken regarding that individual and that it is unfortunate that a problem regarding individuals has been into a problem regarding an ethnicity.
He said that a new problem is being given rise to and that everyone should act with intelligence.