Resignation of Muslim ministers an unfortunate incident - Eran

State Minister Eran Wickramaratne says that the resignation of all Muslim ministers in the government is a very unfortunate incident.

“When people belonging to one ethnicity resign, it shows that there is a certain division. There should never be a division based on ethnicity and religion in this country. This is a very unfortunate incident,” he said.

The State Minister of Finance made these comments speaking to reporters at the BIA on returning to the country following a foreign tour.

He said that if a person has committed a wrongdoing it should be looked into and actions should be taken regarding that individual and that it is unfortunate that a problem regarding individuals has been into a problem regarding an ethnicity.

He said that a new problem is being given rise to and that everyone should act with intelligence.