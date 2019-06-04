Resignation of Muslim ministers an unfortunate incident - Eran

Resignation of Muslim ministers an unfortunate incident - Eran

June 4, 2019   12:30 pm

-

State Minister Eran Wickramaratne says that the resignation of all Muslim ministers in the government is a very unfortunate incident.

“When people belonging to one ethnicity resign, it shows that there is a certain division. There should never be a division based on ethnicity and religion in this country. This is a very unfortunate incident,” he said.

The State Minister of Finance made these comments speaking to reporters at the BIA on returning to the country following a foreign tour.

He said that if a person has committed a wrongdoing it should be looked into and actions should be taken regarding that individual and that it is unfortunate that a problem regarding individuals has been into a problem regarding an ethnicity.

He said that a new problem is being given rise to and that everyone should act with intelligence.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories