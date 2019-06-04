Muzammil appointed Governor of Western Province

-

Former Mayor of Colombo A.J.M. Muzammil has been appointed as the new Governor of the Western Province.

He was sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, a short while ago, at the presidential secretariat in Colombo, the President’s Media Division said.

Muzammil was most recently the Chairman of the Central Environment Authority (CEA) and prior to that served as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to Malaysia.

Muzammil takes over from Azath Salley who tendered his resignation yesterday along with Easter Province Governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah.