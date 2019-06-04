-

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake says that protest fasting to demand the arrest of a person is a ‘primitive method.

The state minister stated this speaking to the media following the United National Party meeting held last evening (03).

State Minister Ramanayake commented that actions against an accused person should be taken through legal means, and protest fasting for such purposes is an ancient, primitive method.

Further speaking, the state minister said that he respects the Muslim ministers who resigned from their posts yesterday for their decision, for allowing the investigations to be led independently.