Protest-fasting to demand someones arrest a primitive method - Ranjan

Protest-fasting to demand someones arrest a primitive method - Ranjan

June 4, 2019   02:50 pm

-

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake says that protest fasting to demand the arrest of a person is a ‘primitive method.

The state minister stated this speaking to the media following the United National Party meeting held last evening (03).

State Minister Ramanayake commented that actions against an accused person should be taken through legal means, and protest fasting for such purposes is an ancient, primitive method.

Further speaking, the state minister said that he respects the Muslim ministers who resigned from their posts yesterday for their decision, for allowing the investigations to be led independently.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories