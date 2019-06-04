Committee set up to receive complaints against Rishad, Hizbullah & Salley

June 4, 2019   02:51 pm

A three-member committee comprising of three senior police officials has been set up at the Police Head Quarters to receive any complaints against former governors M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley and MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

The committee will be in effect until the 12th June, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Accordingly, the general public can submit their grievances from 8 am to 4 pm from today (04) onwards.

The complaints must be submitted in written format, the Spokesperson further stated.

