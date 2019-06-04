Met. Department warns of rough seas and high waves

-

The sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-65 kmph, the Department of Meteorology said.

Issuing a warning, it said the other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Heavy rainfall can be expected at some places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Meanwhile the department also issued an advisory for high waves and coastal inundation.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height (This is not for land area).

Above mentioned sea areas can be rough at times, the advisory said.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.