BASL seeks fuller bench to hear petition filed against govt. over Easter attacks

June 4, 2019   04:13 pm

-

The Fundamental Rights petition filed against government officials including the former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujith Jayasundara, for failing to act on the forewarnings to prevent the Easter attacks, will be taken up for consideration on June 6th.

The petition filed by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) was taken up before the Supreme Court judge bench consisting of Justices Prasanna Jayewardene, L.T.B. Dehideniya and Preethi Padman Surasena today (04).

The attorney representing the BASL requested the court to hear the petition before a fuller bench.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court judge bench ordered that the petition would be taken up for consideration on June 6th.

The petitioners stated that the state intelligence service had forewarned the government of possible terrorist attacks.

As the government officials including the former Defence Secretary and the IGP have violated the fundamental rights of the public by failing to act on the forewarnings, the BASL has sought legal action against them.

The BASL also named His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith as a respondent of the petition. An attorney-at-law appeared before the court on behalf of the Cardinal.

The Supreme Court also ordered to take up several other petitions filed in this regard on June 6th.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories