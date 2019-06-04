CID probing officials negligence over prior information on Easter attacks

-

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today informed court that an investigation is in progress into alleged negligence by officials over the prior information received regarding the Easter Sunday attacks.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara, speaking at a press briefing in Colombo, said that an investigation had been launched regarding allegations of negligence on the part of officials with regard to the prior information received on the 04/21 attacks.

He said that the investigation is being carried out based on the interim report of the special committee appointed by the President Maithripala Sirisena to investigate the terror attacks.

He said that CID informed the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court regarding this through a ‘B Report’.