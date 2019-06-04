Navy recovers over 1011 kg of Beedi leaves at Thaulpadu beach

-

A Naval team attached to the North Central Naval Command recovered 33 parcels of Beedi leaves at Thaulpadu beach area in Mannar, at early this morning today (04).

Accordingly, a naval team attached to the North Central Naval Command apprehended 33 parcels of Beedi leaves weighing 1011.3 kg which had washed ashore to Thaulpadu beach.

Two suspicious persons associated with the parcels were also arrested by Navy.

The suspects are residents of Thoddaweli and Erukkulampiddi areas aged 56 and 27, stated the Navy.

The haul of Beedi leaves along with the persons was handed over to Customs office-Jaffna for onward action.