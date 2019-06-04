-

The health condition of Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero, who was hospitalized following his four-day protest fast, is gradually improving, says the Director of Kandy Teaching Hospital Dr. R.M. Saman Rathnayake.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast near Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on Friday (May 31st) demanding the removal of Rishad Bathiudeen from his ministerial post and Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah from their governorships.

However, the protest fast came to an end as the Western and Eastern province governors tendered their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday (03).

Governor of Central Province Maithri Gunaratne arrived at the location and personally informed Rathana Thero that the governor had submitted their resignations.

Meanwhile, several hartal campaigns and protests were held across the country today (04) in support of Ven. Rathana Thero’s protest.