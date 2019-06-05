-

Former DIG of Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) today (04) claimed that the attacks could have definitely been minimized had he not been arrested unexpectedly.

Testifying before the Special Parliament Select Committee appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday, the former DIG stated he could have implemented the secret strategic plan against the ringleader of the attacks Zahran Hashim.

Nalaka de Silva said, his sudden arrest led to shortcomings in the investigations against extremist groups.

The second meeting of the Special Parliament Select Committee probing the Easter attacks was convened today.

The former DIG gave the first testimony before the committee while Ministers Ravi Karunanayake, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka and several other committee members cross-examined him.

He testified that Zahran had been propagating violence through his Facebook account and websites.

The Inspector General of Police was informed in this regard since 2017, Nalaka de Silva said further.

Although the investigations into Zahran, whom he had monitored quite well, did not come to an end, his sudden arrest was a hindrance to the investigations.