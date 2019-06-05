Rathana Thero complicated the issue - Gnanasara Thero

-

The protest fast by Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero has propelled the traditional Muslims in the country to turn towards extremism, says the General Secretary of Bodu Bala Sena Organization Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero.

Speaking at a press conference held yesterday, Ven. Gnanarasara Thero stated that it was Muslims who rendered much support to defeat Zahran’s extremist ideology, rather than Sinhalese.

Stating that Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero had resorted to a protest fast without any heads-up, Gnanasara Thero said the protest fast could have been justified if it was carried out right after the Easter attacks.

As he emphasized that all Buddhist monks, at this point, should have a common agenda, Gnanasara Thero stressed that he would not allow anyone else to handle ‘this’ and that Rathana Thero has complicated the issue.

Ven. Rathana Thero had worked with dedication to bring Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe into power and they are now pondering over how to secure the votes of the Muslims, Ven. Gnanasara Thero claimed.

Responding to a question on all Muslim ministers stepping down from their posts, Gnanasara Thero said it was unity, which Sinhalese leaders lack on their part.