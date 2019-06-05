Sri Lankan Muslims proved with their lives that they reject violence - Mahinda

-

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa adding his wishes for the Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrating Ramazan stated that values and rich traditions celebrated during Eid have been a north star which leads toward the strengthening of peace, harmony, and reconciliation with other communities of the country.

Rajapaksa stated that Muslims of Sri Lanka have maintained a mutual understanding with other ethnic groups and communities, always respecting Sri Lankan Culture and through the ages, have proven with their lives that chaos and violence were what they rejected too.

Complete message of the Opposition Leader:

