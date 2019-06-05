Sri Lankan Muslims proved with their lives that they reject violence - Mahinda

Sri Lankan Muslims proved with their lives that they reject violence - Mahinda

June 5, 2019   11:47 am

-

The Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa adding his wishes for the Sri Lankan Muslim community celebrating Ramazan stated that values and rich traditions celebrated during Eid have been a north star which leads toward the strengthening of peace, harmony, and reconciliation with other communities of the country.

Rajapaksa stated that Muslims of Sri Lanka have maintained a mutual understanding with other ethnic groups and communities, always respecting Sri Lankan Culture and through the ages, have proven with their lives that chaos and violence were what they rejected too. 

Complete message of the Opposition Leader:

 

Ramazan Message: Mahinda Rajapaksa by Ada Derana on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories