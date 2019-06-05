Muslim ministers proven unaccused will swear-in again - Nalin Bandara

June 5, 2019   12:01 pm

The Cabinet of Minister has decided that the resigned Muslim ministers would swear-in their ministerial posts if the accusations levelled against them were not proven, says the Deputy Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Nalin Bandara.

The deputy minister stated this addressing a press conference in Colombo yesterday (04).

He said the public is given the opportunity to submit complaints in this regard.

A three-member committee comprising of three senior police officials has been set up at the Police Head Quarters to receive any complaints against former governors M.L.A.M. Hizbullah and Azath Salley and MP Rishad Bathiudeen, the deputy minister added.

