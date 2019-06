-

It is reported that the former Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) General Secretary Professor Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa has been appointed as the new Governor for the Eastern Province.

When Ada Derana inquired Prof. Piyadasa on the matter, he, too, confirmed that he too has received news of such claims.

However, he has not been invited the Presidential Secretariat as of yet, Piyadasa further stated.