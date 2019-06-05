Ven. Rathana Thero transferred to general Bhikkhu ward

-

Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero, who was receiving medical treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kandy Teaching Hospital, has been transferred to the general Bhikkhu ward this morning (05).

The Director of Kandy Teaching Hospital Dr. Saman Rathnayake stated that the health condition of Ven. Rathana Thero has improved as of now.

He was transferred to the general Bhikkhu ward as per the instructions of the intensive-care unit physicians.

Dr. Rathnayake added that Ven. Rathana Thero will recover completely by tomorrow (06) or the day after.

The others, who were also hospitalized along with Ven. Rathana Thero, are also currently receiving medical treatment in the general ward and they will be discharged by tomorrow, Dr. Rathnayake further said.

Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero commenced a protest fast near Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy on Friday (May 31st) demanding the removal of Rishad Bathiudeen from his ministerial post and Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah from their governorships.

However, the protest fast came to an end as the Western and Eastern province governors tendered their resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday (03).

Governor of Central Province Maithri Gunaratne arrived at the location and personally informed Rathana Thero that the governor had submitted their resignations.