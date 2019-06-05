Met. Dept. warns of rough seas and gusty winds

-

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-65 kmph, the Department of Meteorology stated.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

As the South-west monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island, the showery condition is expected to enhance again on tomorrow (06) and windy conditions (particularly in the South-western part) are expected to continue, the Department of Meteorology further said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere particularly after 2.00pm.

Heavy falls about (100-150) mm can be expected at some places particularly in Kalutara, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.

Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Eastern, Uva and North-central Provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40-50 kmph are also likely over the country, particularly in the central hilly areas and over western and southern coastal areas and in Eastern, Northern and North-central provinces.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.