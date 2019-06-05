President says he will neither run for President nor support Mahinda

President says he will neither run for President nor support Mahinda

June 5, 2019   01:59 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has claimed that he would not be contesting at the upcoming presidential election, reliable sources told Ada Derana.

Reportedly, the President has mentioned this at a discussion held with Ministers of the United National Front (UNF) following the cabinet meeting, yesterday (04).

President Sirisena has further stated that he would also not be supporting Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa or his party at the election under any circumstances.

However, the President had also said that if the UNF comes to the right path with new young energy, he is willing to support them, according to sources.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories