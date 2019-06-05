Shan Wijeylal appointed as new Eastern Province Governor

Shan Wijeylal appointed as new Eastern Province Governor

June 5, 2019   02:16 pm

-

Former Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijeylal has been appointed as the new governor for the Eastern Province, stated President’s Media Division.

Accordingly, he has been sworn into the new post before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat, a short while ago.

He will be filling into the post of Governor of Eastern Province following the resignation of former governor M.L.A.M. Hizbullah amid controversy.

