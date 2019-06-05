Resignation letters of Muslim ministers not handed in  Presidential Secretariat

-

The letters pertaining to the resignations of the Muslim Minister have not yet been received by the Presidential Secretariat, according to Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne.

All cabinet, non-cabinet, state, and deputy Muslim Ministers stated that they would resign from their titles at a press conference held on Monday (03).

Although the Ministers stated that they would sit as backbenchers in the parliament, they had been allocated seats at the front of the chamber today (05) as the gazette notification on their resignations had not been received by the parliament as of yet.

The letter informing the relevant ministers’ resignation has not been sent in for gazetting by the Presidential Secretariat, Head of Government Printer, Ms. Gangani Kalpani Liyanage told Ada Derana.

When Ada Derana inquired Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne on the matter he stated that the letters on the resignations of the Ministers have to be sent to him through the Prime Minister’s Office.

However, the letters have not been received by the Presidential Secretariat as of yet, he further said.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Prime Minister stated the letters of resignation of the Ministers should be handed over to the president as per the constitution.

According to former Minister Kabir Hashim, the relevant letters were handed over to the Office of the Prime Minister.