Cabinet approves legal action against spreading false statements & hate speech

June 5, 2019   03:03 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to make amendments to the Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure to enable legal action against individuals who disperse statements and hate speech that hinder the peace among communities and national security.

The Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Security had recently called on the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms to make the necessary amendments.

Accordingly, the proposal submitted by the Acting Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Ranjith Madduma Bandara in this regard has received the Cabinet approval.

A person, who is found guilty of the aforementioned offences, will be imposed a fine of Rs 1 million or five-year prison sentence, the Department of Government Information has said.

