Australian Home Affairs Minister calls on Prime Minister

Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton has guaranteed support to restore normalcy in Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the Easter Attacks and to curb global terrorism.

The Australian minister stated this calling on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Temple Trees yesterday (04).

The two leaders have discussed in length the unauthorized migration rackets carried out by human traffickers.

PM Wickremesinghe has offered his warm wishes to his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who declared victory in the country’s federal elections.

Minister Dutton, on behalf of his government, has invited PM Wickremesinghe for a visit to Australia.

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David Holly, Australian Ambassador for People Smuggling and Human Trafficking Bryce Hutchesson, Commander of Operation Sovereign Borders, Major-General Craig Furini, Secretary to Prime Minister, Saman Ekanayake and several others had joined the event, the Prime Minister’s Office said.