-

The Poson festival will be celebrated in a festive manner, in accordance with the past customs and under the government’s full patronage, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Addressing a special discussion held at the Temple Trees today (05), the prime minister commented that all the necessary arrangements have been made for island-wide festive celebrations for the Poson Poya.

It was revealed during the discussion that nearly 1 million Buddhist devotees are expected at the Anuradhapura-centered religious observations for the Poson festival.

The pandols, which were slated to be established for the Vesak Poya and subsequently suspended under the security concerns that prevailed at the time, will be exhibited for the Poson Poya, the prime minister further commented.

The security forces will be implementing special security measures for the Poson festival, he emphasized.

Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardana, joining the event, stated that all-night chanting of Pirith and dhamma preaching will be organized on June 13th at every district secretariat and divisional secretariat.

He added that steps will be taken to decorate all buildings of the government from June 10th to June 16th.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said the Circular on conducting religious events at schools in view of the Poson festival will be issued tomorrow (06).