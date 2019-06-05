Anamaduwa Muslims protest against IS terrorism

-

The Anamaduwa Muslim Community who concluded their Ramazan fast gathered before the Sangattikulam mosque and protested against the IS terrorism, this afternoon (05).

The protest lasted for about an hour and it was concluded with a Dhamma sermon by Registrar of Anamaduwa Shasanaarakshaka Bala Mandalaya Ven. Wadatta Somananda Thero.

The event was attended by the Anamaduwa Religious Committee and OIC Upali Ratana Malala and officers of the Anamaduwa Police.

Commenting at the event, Mohamed Aziz Maulawi of the Sangattikulam mosque stated that they were greatly saddened by the Easter Sunday attacks and that they consider these attacks an insult to the whole Muslim community.

“After the attacks, people saw us in a bad light and we were helpless. We want to say that we are against this IS terrorism yesterday, today and even tomorrow”, he further said.

Ven. Wadatta Somananda Thero Thero stated that Sinhala Buddhists is not a race that harms anyone and that we should not change as a race over certain incidents.

“Our aim is to continue without further damaging this friendship that existed between us since the ancient times,” the Thero said.

According to the Thero, this event taught a lesson to the terrorists.

“This is coexistence. This cannot be bought for money. This is what we wish for according to Buddhism”, the Thero further said.