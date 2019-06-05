Mangala tweets in response to Gampaha Chief Prelates decision

Mangala tweets in response to Gampaha Chief Prelates decision

June 5, 2019   07:29 pm

-

Chief Prelates of temples in Gampaha have jointly decided not to engage Ministers Mangala Samaraweera and Rajitha Senaratne and MP Chathura Senaratne in any religious activities held at temples in Gampaha.

This decision was taken yesterday (04) at the meeting of the Gampaha District Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya.

However, the Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera responded to this decision by posting a message in Sinhala on Twitter.

He stated that Lord Buddha was a great man who didn’t close the doors to his temple to even persons like ‘Devadatta’.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories