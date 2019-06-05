Mangala tweets in response to Gampaha Chief Prelates decision

-

Chief Prelates of temples in Gampaha have jointly decided not to engage Ministers Mangala Samaraweera and Rajitha Senaratne and MP Chathura Senaratne in any religious activities held at temples in Gampaha.

This decision was taken yesterday (04) at the meeting of the Gampaha District Shasanarakshaka Bala Mandalaya.

However, the Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera responded to this decision by posting a message in Sinhala on Twitter.

He stated that Lord Buddha was a great man who didn’t close the doors to his temple to even persons like ‘Devadatta’.