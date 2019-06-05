Minuwangoda Kalu Ajith shot dead

-

A person has been shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Mahawatte area in Ja-Ela, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The deceased has been identified as a person from Minuwangoda named Krishantha Ajith Kumara alias ‘Minuwangoda Kalu Ajith’, said the Police.

The murder has been committed by unidentified gunmen who had arrived on a motor bicycle at around 7.05 pm today (05), the police further said.

Reportedly, the body is currently at the scene of the crime.

Ja-Ela Police are conducting investigations into the matter.