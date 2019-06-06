742 complaints submitted against Dr. Shafi within 12 days

-

Twelve days have passed since the public were requested to submit their complaints against Dr. Mohamed Shafi Mohamed of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital if any.

Since then, 742 mothers have lodged complaints that they had either suffered complications of failed to conceive again after undergoing a Caesarian surgery under Dr. Shafi.

Fifteen complaints were received by the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital today (05), raising the total number of complaints received by the hospital to 628.

Four mothers lodged their complaints against Dr. Shafi to the Dambulla Hospital today; thereby making the total number of complaints received by the said hospital 114.

Accordingly, 742 complaints against Dr. Shafi have been received in total through both hospitals.