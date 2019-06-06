Three electrocuted to death by illicit electric cable

June 6, 2019   09:35 am

Three persons have been electrocuted to death at around 7.30 a.m. this morning (06) due to an illicit electric cable near a field at Gonakamulla, Thalahagama in Akuressa police division.

The deceased were identified as residents of the same area, named Gamage Amara (45), Wickramage Chandradasa (56) and Madarasinghage David (78).

The remains of the deceased are currently at the locations where the incident took place, the police said.

Akuressa Police has commenced investigations in this regard.

