Muslim ministers not to sit as backbenchers until resignation letters are submitted

-

It is reported that the Muslim ministers who stepped down from their posts have not tendered the letters of resignations to President Maithripala Sirisena as of yet.

None of them has, reportedly, returned their official vehicles or removed their personal staff.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that two party leaders and the chairman of the United National Party (UNP) are among the resigned ministers and they would be assigned seats at the front of the chamber as before. He added that this was decided at the party leaders’ meeting held recently.

It was reported that the resigned ministers would sit as backbenchers in the parliament when the Presidential Secretariat formally announces that the resignation letters have been received. However, if this was not formally informed, he resigned ministers would be assigned their previous seats in the House, the Parliamentary Sergeant-at-Arms added.