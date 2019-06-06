IGP commences testifying before Special Select Committee probing Easter attacks

-

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who is currently sent on compulsory leave, has commenced testifying before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday a short while ago.

The committee convened for the third time at 11.00 a.m. this morning (06) at the parliamentary premises.

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando is also slated to testify before the committee today.