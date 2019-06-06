Man returning from party murdered in front of home
June 6, 2019 01:52 pm
A person has been murdered by assault at the Kodigahawewa area in Julpallama, Tissamaharama at around 3 am this morning (06).
The murder victim who had suffered critical cut wounds had been admitted to the Debarawewa Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.
Reportedly, the deceased is a 44-year-old male residing in Kodigahawewa, Julpallama.
The deceased had been assaulted by a group of unidentified individuals near the gate of his home when he had been returning from a party.
The suspects have not been identified as of yet and Tissamaharama Police are conducting further investigations on the incident.