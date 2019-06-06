Three Buddhist statues in Pasyala vandalized

Three Buddhist statues in Pasyala vandalized

June 6, 2019   03:07 pm

-

Three Buddhist statues near a shop in Pasyala on Colombo-Kandy main road have been vandalized last evening (06), says Ada Derana reporter.

Nittambuwa Police suspects that this must have been done deliberately and Army personnel have been deployed to the area to curb any possible unrest that might arise in the area.

Ada Derana correspondent further stated that nearby CCTV cameras were also damaged by the perpetrators.

Nittambuwa Police is further investigating the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories