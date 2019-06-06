Three Buddhist statues in Pasyala vandalized

-

Three Buddhist statues near a shop in Pasyala on Colombo-Kandy main road have been vandalized last evening (06), says Ada Derana reporter.

Nittambuwa Police suspects that this must have been done deliberately and Army personnel have been deployed to the area to curb any possible unrest that might arise in the area.

Ada Derana correspondent further stated that nearby CCTV cameras were also damaged by the perpetrators.

Nittambuwa Police is further investigating the incident.