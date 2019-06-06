Contempt of Court case filed against Hizbullah

Contempt of Court case filed against Hizbullah

June 6, 2019   03:34 pm

-

A case has been filed with the Supreme Court against former Governor of Eastern Province M.L.A.M. Hizbullah over Contempt of Court, says Ada Derana reporter.

The case was filed by Attorney-at-Law Indrasiri Senaratne from Marawila area.

The plaintiff has said that the former governor has commented regarding the transfer of a judge during Derana ‘Talk with Chatura’ programme on May 13th.

He further says the relevant comment is in contempt of the court and seeks legal action against the former governor.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories