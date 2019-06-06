Contempt of Court case filed against Hizbullah

-

A case has been filed with the Supreme Court against former Governor of Eastern Province M.L.A.M. Hizbullah over Contempt of Court, says Ada Derana reporter.

The case was filed by Attorney-at-Law Indrasiri Senaratne from Marawila area.

The plaintiff has said that the former governor has commented regarding the transfer of a judge during Derana ‘Talk with Chatura’ programme on May 13th.

He further says the relevant comment is in contempt of the court and seeks legal action against the former governor.