Interim report of commission probing corruption in govt handed to President

-

The interim report of the Presidential Commission probing fraud and corruption at state institutions from 2015 to 2018 has been handed over to the President.

President Maithripala Sirisena appointed a Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate into allegations of corruption and malpractices that had taken place from 15th January 2015 to 31st December 2018.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Upali Abeyratne was appointed the chairman and former High Court Judge Kusala Sarojini Weerawardena, former Auditor General Pasdunkorale Arachchige Premathilake, Former Ministry Secretary Lalith R. de Silva, former Deputy Inspector General of Police M.K.D. Vijaya Amarasinghe were appointed as the members of the commission.

The functions of the commission included probing the acts of fraud, criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation of property, deception, abuse or misuse of power or authority, state resources, and privileges, and causing serious damages or losses for state assets and state revenue as a result of the aforementioned deeds.