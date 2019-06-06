Former Defence Secretary commences testifying before Special Select Committee

Former Defence Secretary commences testifying before Special Select Committee

June 6, 2019   04:43 pm

-

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has commenced testifying before the Special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to look into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.

The committee convened for the third time at 11.00 a.m. this morning (06) at the parliamentary premises.

Inspector General Pujith Jayasundara was also summoned to testify before the committee earlier today and he said, then-Defense Secretary (Kapila Waidyaratne) verbally informed him that the President has asked to notify that there is no need for the IGP to attend the meetings of the Security Council.

At the inaugural meeting held on May 29th, Defence Secretary General Shantha Kottegoda and Chief of State Intelligence Service Sisira Mendis testified before the committee.

When the committee convened for the second time on May 4th, four senior police officers were to testify before the committee, however, only former DIG of the Terrorist Investigation Division Nalaka de Silva has testified on that day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories