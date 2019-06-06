SLFP MPs request President to contest for upcoming Presidential poll

-

A group of parliamentarians of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party have presented a special letter to President Maithripala Sirisena requesting him to contest in the upcoming presidential election.

They have requested him to take the lead in forming a broad alliance with the anti-UNP groups in view of the elections.

Parliamentarians Senior Vice President of SLFP Nimal Siripala de Silva, SLFP Chief Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara, Mahinda Samarasinghe, Sarath Amunugama, Duminda Dissanayake, Faiszer Musthapha, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Lasantha Alagiyawanna, Weerakumara Dissanayake, MP Dushmantha Mithrapala, Sriyani Wijewickeme, Mohan Lal Grero, Shantha Bandara had submitted this letter to the President at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (06).