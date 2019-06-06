Experts committee to examine females who complained against Dr Shafi

-

The Chief Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo is to head a committee of experts to examine the females who have lodged complaints against Dr. Mohamed Shafi, who is currently under arrest for allegedly performing illegal sterilizations, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The Criminal Investigation Department has recorded statements from 421 females, 26 doctors including 6 VOGs over the illegal sterilizations allegedly carried out by Dr. Mohamed Shafi, he added.

In addition, 69 nurses and 18 other hospital staff have also recorded statements with the CID over the incident, the spokesperson further said.