Experts committee to examine females who complained against Dr Shafi

Experts committee to examine females who complained against Dr Shafi

June 6, 2019   05:41 pm

-

The Chief Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo is to head a committee of experts to examine the females who have lodged complaints against Dr. Mohamed Shafi, who is currently under arrest for allegedly performing illegal sterilizations, the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The Criminal Investigation Department has recorded statements from 421 females, 26 doctors including 6 VOGs over the illegal sterilizations allegedly carried out by Dr. Mohamed Shafi, he added.

In addition, 69 nurses and 18 other hospital staff have also recorded statements with the CID over the incident, the spokesperson further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories