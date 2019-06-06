-

The case filed against seven individuals including one of the suicide bombers at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, for stealing a container with aluminium and copper worth Rs 6.1 million back in 2013, is to be taken up on September 10th to seek the Attorney General’s advice in this regard.

The case filed by the Grandpass Police was taken up before the Colombo Additional magistrate Kanchana de Silva today (06).

The police informed the court that they have sought the Attorney General’s advice on the proceedings of the case.

Accordingly, the Additional Magistrate ordered the CID to report the Attorney General’s advice in this regard at the next hearing of the case.

The case was filed against seven suspects including Ibrahim Ilham Ahmed, the suicide bomber at the Shangri-La Hotel, for stealing a container with aluminium and copper worth Rs 6.1 million back in 2013.