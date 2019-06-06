I was informed of an imminent threat the day before - IGP

-

IGP Pujith Jayasundara, testifying before the Special Parliament Select Committee, stated that, on 20th of April, he had received a telephone call that ‘something’ could happen on the 21st.

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando had given the said telephone call between 6.30 p.m. to 8.00 p.m., the IGP said.

According to the IGP, he was only told that there is an imminent threat and that something could take place the following day.

The IGP added that he subsequently informed the senior DIGs of the Northern, Eastern and Southern provinces in this regard and asked them to notify others as well.

More information regarding the conversations could be obtained by inspecting his telephone calls.

The IGP further emphasized that he had notified every responsible person regarding the possible attacks.