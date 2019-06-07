-

The police have obtained a court order preventing Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero from holding a protest in Dehiwala tomorrow (07), says Police Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

The police said that information was received that Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero had organized a protest march and a meeting in an illegal manner.

Dehiwala Police has told the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court that his march and the meeting could cause unrest among the general public in Dehiwala police division, the spokesperson further said.