Heavy rainfall predicted in several parts of the country

-

South-west monsoon conditions are gradually establishing over the island and therefore, showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance further tomorrow, particularly in the South-western part.

The Department of Meteorology said showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected at some places particularly in Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kaluthara district and fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in Gampaha, Colombo, Puttalam and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere over the island particularly after 2.00pm while fairly heavy rainfall above 50mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva Provinces.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph are also likely over the country, particularly in the central hilly areas and over southern coastal areas.

Sea Area:

Showery and windy conditions are expected to enhance further tomorrow in the South-western and Southern sea areas to the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the southern sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Mannar via Kankasanturai and sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60 kmph.

The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Matara via Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (50-55) kmph.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards, the department urged.