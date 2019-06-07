SLFP-SLPP begin fifth round of talks

SLFP-SLPP begin fifth round of talks

June 7, 2019   10:25 am

-

The fifth round of discussions between the Sri Lanka Freedom Party and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, with regard to a possible alliance between the two parties, have commenced at the office of the Leader of the Opposition a short while ago, said Ada Derana reporter.

General Secretary of SLFP MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, MP Thilanga Sumathipala, Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa are said to take part in the discussions.

The two parties will focus on the upcoming elections and reaching an agreement in that regard without delay.

The two parties commenced official discussions on March 14th and subsequently met on March 21st, April 10th and May 9th.

