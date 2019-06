-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has temporarily lifted the foreign travel ban imposed on the Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) General Secretary Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero until August 23, 2019.

The complaint against the Thero for allegedly obstructing police officers from exercising their duties within the Welikada Police Division, was taken up for hearing before Colombo Additional Magistrate Kanchana de Silva this morning (7).