Remains of 4 terrorists died in Sainthamaruthu explosion unearthed

The remains of four terrorists, who died in the explosion at a house in Sainthamaruthu, have been unearthed today (07) as the parts of the corpses that were submitted to the Government Analyst had decayed.

On 26th of April, fifteen persons including six men, three women and six children were killed in the explosion carried out by the terrorists inside a house at Sainthamaruthu in Kalmunai.

Funerals for the deceased were held on the 2nd of May at the public cemetery in Ampara, after sending in parts of their corpses to the Government Analyst for investigations.

The police had recently obtained an order from the Kalmunai Magistrate’s Court to unearth the remains of four terrorists as the parts of their corpses that were submitted to the Government Analyst had decayed.

Accordingly, their remains were unearthed by the Judicial Medical Officer at Trincomalee General Hospital Dr Ruchira Nadeera today (07) at the presence of Ampara Chief Magistrate Asanga Hettiwatte.