Jihadi ideology, a threat to regional security  Indian HC

Jihadi ideology needs to be isolated and eliminated, as it is a threat to regional security and global peace, the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu said.

Addressing an event held at the Bandaranaike International Diplomatic Training Institute (BIDTI) in Colombo today (07), the Indian High Commissioner spoke about India’s foreign policy, with special emphasis on national security, and also touched upon various aspects of India-Sri Lanka relations.

Speaking on Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka this weekend, the Indian High Commissioner commented that this will be part of the first overseas trip of Prime Minister Modi after his re-election and that he will carry the message of solidarity and hope from people of India to the people of Sri Lanka, in the aftermath of the April 21 attacks.

“Terrorism and radicalism pose a collective threat to humanity. The recent attacks in Sri Lanka are not just against Sri Lanka,” he further spoke.

The Indian High Commissioner stressed on the fact that terrorism anywhere in the world attacks the conscience of the whole humanity. Emphasizing that the divisive Jihadi ideology is a threat to regional security and global peace, he added that PM Modi has offered all possible assistance in this regard, should Sri Lanka require.

“India has always been a First Responder to Sri Lanka’s needs and priorities. Whether it be the flood or drought, India has been the first to respond with men and material. India has also completed several people-oriented development projects all across the island, as pure gifts from people of India,” the Indian High Commissioner further said.

India is not governed by self-interest alone, he said speaking on India’s foreign policy. “India has always believed in sharing its developmental successes. Growing together has been the basic tenet of India’s foreign policy.”

As Prime Minister Modi has said, India seeks a future for Indian Ocean that lives up to the name of SAGAR- Security and Growth for All in the Region, the Indian High Commissioner stated.

Individual countries cannot remain peaceful, secure and prosperous if the region and world at large were to be in turmoil, he added. “It is a highly interconnected world today. We cannot banish other’s misery as his or her own problem; it is as much as ours as his or hers. It is in our individual and collective interest to maintain world peace and collective stability,” the Indian High Commissioner stressed.

“Alienation, compartmentalization and hierarchy of identities provide fertile ground to breed hate and violence. Love and tolerance are virtues which can be nurtured only in the waters of togetherness. India believes in taking everyone along in its journey towards development. Pluralism calls for celebration not confrontation,” he added.

Ambassador Pamela Deen, Director General of BIDTI and many others were present at the event.