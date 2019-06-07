President calls emergency Cabinet meeting

President calls emergency Cabinet meeting

June 7, 2019   05:27 pm

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has called an emergency Cabinet meeting this evening, sources told Ada Derana.

The emergency meeting is slated to be held at 7.30 p.m. today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the source said. 

All Cabinet Ministers in the government have been summoned to the emergency meeting.

The weekly Cabinet meeting was already held this Tuesday (June 04) while there is uncertainty over the exact reason for today’s unscheduled meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories