President calls emergency Cabinet meeting

President Maithripala Sirisena has called an emergency Cabinet meeting this evening, sources told Ada Derana.

The emergency meeting is slated to be held at 7.30 p.m. today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the source said.

All Cabinet Ministers in the government have been summoned to the emergency meeting.

The weekly Cabinet meeting was already held this Tuesday (June 04) while there is uncertainty over the exact reason for today’s unscheduled meeting.